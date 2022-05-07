PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Issues Earnings Results

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 379,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,481,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,351,000 after acquiring an additional 136,726 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PetIQ by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 639,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after acquiring an additional 165,641 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in PetIQ by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 251,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PetIQ by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PetIQ by 206.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 251,182 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

