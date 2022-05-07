PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Issues Earnings Results

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 379,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
PETQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.
PetIQ Company Profile (Get Rating)
PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.
