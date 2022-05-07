PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.45 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.
PetIQ stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 379,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,215. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.38 million, a PE ratio of -35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.04.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.
PetIQ Company Profile (Get Rating)
PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.
