PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.45 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

PetIQ stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 379,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,215. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.38 million, a PE ratio of -35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PetIQ by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PetIQ by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 152,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in PetIQ by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PetIQ by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

