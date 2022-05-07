PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PETS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of PETS opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.55. PetMed Express has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $46.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,125,000 after purchasing an additional 205,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,820,000 after purchasing an additional 22,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 496,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 115,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PetMed Express by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 43,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

