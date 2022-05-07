Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.04. 19,891,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,451,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

