PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.91 and last traded at $43.91. 102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.49.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.40% of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

