Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs. The company’s product pipeline consists of PM1183, plitidepsin, and PM184 which are in clinical trial stage. It operates primarily in Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Belgium and the United States. Pharma Mar SA is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Shares of PHMMF stock opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. Pharma Mar has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $116.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.96.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference.

