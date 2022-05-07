Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $67.63

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 67.63 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 71.72 ($0.90). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 71.40 ($0.89), with a volume of 17,067 shares trading hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Photo-Me International from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 130 ($1.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.
The company has a market cap of £262.34 million and a P/E ratio of 12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.67.
Photo-Me International Company Profile (LON:PHTM)
Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.
