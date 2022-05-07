Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $67.63

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 67.63 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 71.72 ($0.90). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 71.40 ($0.89), with a volume of 17,067 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Photo-Me International from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 130 ($1.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Photo-Me International alerts:

The company has a market cap of £262.34 million and a P/E ratio of 12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.89 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

Photo-Me International Company Profile (LON:PHTM)

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Photo-Me International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photo-Me International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.