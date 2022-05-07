Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) to post $137.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.65 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $130.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $554.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $554.10 million to $555.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $580.24 million, with estimates ranging from $571.04 million to $589.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,500 shares of company stock worth $168,295 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,086,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,537,000 after buying an additional 1,018,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,534,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,776,000 after buying an additional 416,408 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,898,000 after buying an additional 239,254 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.0% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,529,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after buying an additional 635,689 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,575,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,890,000 after buying an additional 110,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PDM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,107. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.94. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 210.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

