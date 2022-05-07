PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $71.85

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.85 and last traded at $71.85, with a volume of 2812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.49.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average is $85.10.

Get PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 385.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.