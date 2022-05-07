Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 31st

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $12.09 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $16.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 46.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

