Piper Sandler Cuts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $430.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $396.29.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC opened at $295.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $278.37 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.