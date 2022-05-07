Piper Sandler Cuts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $430.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
PAYC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $396.29.
Shares of PAYC opened at $295.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $278.37 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software (Get Rating)
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
