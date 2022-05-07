Piper Sandler Cuts Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to $110.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.75.

PDS opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.23. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $85.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($2.59). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 953,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,521,000 after buying an additional 43,602 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 53,370 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 45,258 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

