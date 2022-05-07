Piper Sandler Lowers Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) to Underweight

Piper Sandler cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.14.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $1,386,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,737.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 630,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 608,631 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 357,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 255,708 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 301,800 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

