Piper Sandler Trims AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Target Price to $240.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $264.73.

AVB stock opened at $212.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.84. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $191.69 and a 52 week high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 47.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

