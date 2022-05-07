Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

NYSE PAA traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,592,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 378.26%.

PAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,983,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,890,000 after buying an additional 2,388,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 368,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 32,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.