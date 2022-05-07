Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 182.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $8.85. 2,004,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,945. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $764,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria M. Miller acquired 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 78,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 63,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $1,564,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 133,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 21,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLYA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

