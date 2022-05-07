POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTGet Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.27). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover POINT Biopharma Global.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

PNT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,476. POINT Biopharma Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $7,690,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $17,610,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $5,684,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,004,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.