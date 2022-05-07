POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.27). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover POINT Biopharma Global.
POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10).
PNT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,476. POINT Biopharma Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth $7,690,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $17,610,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $5,684,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,004,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
