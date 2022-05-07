POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives $27.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNT. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 910,207 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.21. 248,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,476. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $11.72.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

