Polis (POLIS) Reaches One Day Volume of $7,081.00

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last week, Polis has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges. Polis has a market cap of $1.10 million and $7,081.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005499 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.07 or 0.00306838 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001857 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.70 or 0.00240483 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

