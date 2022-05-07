PolkaWar 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $155,835.00 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $155,835.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 41,472% against the dollar and now trades at $85.65 or 0.00247113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00190298 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.57 or 0.00520968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00039313 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,369.76 or 1.97251122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 85,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 31,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

