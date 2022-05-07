Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.28

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$21.28 and last traded at C$21.31, with a volume of 3528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBL. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$51.50 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$48.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$578.74 million and a PE ratio of 29.45.

Pollard Banknote ( TSE:PBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$116.50 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.