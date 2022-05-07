Portman Ltd Acquires New Stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Portman Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Berkeley Lights makes up approximately 0.7% of Portman Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Portman Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Berkeley Lights at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Brandywine Managers LLC boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLI traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $5.21. 1,445,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Berkeley Lights ( NASDAQ:BLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. Berkeley Lights’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

