Portman Ltd Boosts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Portman Ltd boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1,029.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,912 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for approximately 10.3% of Portman Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Portman Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.82.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $7.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,564,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,490. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.46. The stock has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.10 and a beta of 0.27. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,952,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $3,313,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,858,067. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

