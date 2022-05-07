PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PowerSchool stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. 380,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,785. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $36.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PWSC shares. Macquarie raised their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PowerSchool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.91.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

