PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on June 10th

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

PPG Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. PPG Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $8.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $128.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.30. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $111.32 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

