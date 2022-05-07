PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

PREKF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

PREKF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,463. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $15.53.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

