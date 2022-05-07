Premier Foods’ (PFD) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of PFD stock opened at GBX 108.20 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 113.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 111.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Premier Foods has a one year low of GBX 95.42 ($1.19) and a one year high of GBX 128.20 ($1.60). The firm has a market cap of £933.53 million and a P/E ratio of 11.27.

In other Premier Foods news, insider Helen Jones bought 10,000 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £10,600 ($13,241.72).

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

