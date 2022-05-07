Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.18-$4.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE PBH opened at $54.88 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

