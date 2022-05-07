Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 280,765 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,561,878 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,765 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $286,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Intel by 8.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 40,910,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,101,068. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $181.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

