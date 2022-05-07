Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 111,060 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,187,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,060 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $484,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,364,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,969,306. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.52 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

