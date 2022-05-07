Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 39,625 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,918,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $405,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,496,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,241. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.