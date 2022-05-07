Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 287,693 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of S&P Global worth $307,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $345.76. 3,353,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,911. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.96 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $393.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.58. The stock has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.57.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

