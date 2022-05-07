Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $273.68 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,611,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,795 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.03% of Hormel Foods worth $273,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,842 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,062. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.99.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

