Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $296.80 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,423,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $296,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $2.44 on Friday, reaching $195.43. 3,624,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.80. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

