Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $346.53 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,530,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189,985 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $346,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 28,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.06.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $84.23. 7,333,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,429,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.06 and its 200-day moving average is $95.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.