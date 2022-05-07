Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,489,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,712 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 5.57% of Kilroy Realty worth $431,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 427.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,335,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

KRC stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,080. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.06.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.19%.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

