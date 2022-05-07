Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 76,741 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,852,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,741 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $371,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 193.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 92.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 132,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $166.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.10 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.18. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.53.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.