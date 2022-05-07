Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,260 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Dollar General worth $445,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 116.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 87.8% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $233.56. 2,525,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,337. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.