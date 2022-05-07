Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,598,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183,960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.67% of Fidelity National Financial worth $393,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,795 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,447,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,661,000 after acquiring an additional 712,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,101,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,992,000 after acquiring an additional 590,651 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of FNF traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $40.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,698,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average of $48.67. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.