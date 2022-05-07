PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Issues Earnings Results

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PRCT traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $35.31. The company had a trading volume of 576,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,004. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 19.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $47.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $37,345,100.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1,506.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 301,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1,635.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 150,952 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 496.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 113,439 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 40,724 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

