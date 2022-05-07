Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives $70.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGNY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

PGNY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.27. 728,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.55, a P/E/G ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40. Progyny has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $68.32.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. Progyny’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $336,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 543,696 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $1,303,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 23.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Progyny by 337,578.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,337,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,812 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 52.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

