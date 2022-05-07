Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07 to $0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $735 million to $775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $751.30 million.Progyny also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.01 to $0.02 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGNY. TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $37.27 on Friday. Progyny has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.40. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55, a PEG ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.01.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $2,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $336,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 543,696 shares of company stock worth $23,159,237. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Progyny by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

