ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Raised to Buy at Tudor Pickering

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PUMP. R. F. Lafferty increased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of PUMP opened at $13.45 on Thursday. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ProPetro will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,380.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ProPetro by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

