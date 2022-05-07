ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Million

Brokerages forecast that ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) will report $1.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 million. ProQR Therapeutics reported sales of $290,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 310.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 million to $8.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.57 million, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $15.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ProQR Therapeutics.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,113.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million.

PRQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 796.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 433,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 481,325 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,435,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the period.

Shares of PRQR opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

