PROS (NYSE:PRO) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PROS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

PRO opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. PROS has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 34.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PROS will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,079,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of PROS by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PROS by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

