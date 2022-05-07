ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Trading 4% Higher

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.06. 931,322 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 28,680,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSQ. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,250,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 258,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 134,014 shares during the period.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

