ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) Trading Up 26.3%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Rating)’s share price were up 26.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.31 and last traded at $17.76. Approximately 131,511,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.06.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.