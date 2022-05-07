Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Issues Earnings Results

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Protara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,654. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, Director Luke M. Beshar bought 10,000 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $98,215. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 1,217.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 3,505.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

