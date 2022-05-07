PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 95 ($1.19) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded PRS REIT to a hold rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.44) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get PRS REIT alerts:

Shares of PRSR opened at GBX 106.20 ($1.33) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 105.07. The company has a market capitalization of £583.30 million and a P/E ratio of 8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. PRS REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.60 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114 ($1.42).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PRS REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.33%.

PRS REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing £0.9bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PRS REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRS REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.