Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives $73.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.17.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,966 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $69.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,054,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,512. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.30. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $58.96 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

